 Meetings to be held this week to discuss “Point in Time” homeless count

Beginning today a series of meeting will be held to talk about the homeless population in the various communities in Central Oregon. The numbers for the “Point in Time” homeless count taken in January have been released. According to the results of the survey, the number of homeless children and unaccompanied youth in the area increased, while the number of precariously housed people declined. The average age of a homeless person in Central Oregon is 32. The first meeting to talk about the homeless issue will be in Redmond this afternoon at the Grace Gate Church from 2;30 pm to 4 pm. For more information about the homeless population in Central Oregon, go on online to www.cohomeless.org