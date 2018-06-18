 Firefighters work into the weekend on 2 fires in Central Oregon

Firefighters worked into the weekend to contain 2 fires in the region. The Rainbow Fire south of Warm Springs was human-caused. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the fire may have started from a campfire near an old gas station by the Rainbow Market. One person had to be taken to St. Charles after they were pulled out of a campfire in that area. The other wildfire, the Hammer Fire in the Maury Mountains, grew to 125 acres. That fire was also human-caused, from an abandoned warming fire.