The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body found on the Selway River in Idaho to be that of 22-year-old Reece Rollins of Terrebonne. According to the Idaho County Facebook page, Rollins was located on Tuesday after being discovered by a hiker. Rollins was one of 4 that were lost in the Selway on May 21st in a car crash. 2 people survived the accident. Another person’s body was found yesterday according to the sheriff’s office.