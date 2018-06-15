 Portland hiker rescued off South Sister

A 56-year-old hiker from Portland was rescued off the South Sister yesterday evening. According to Deschutes County Search and Rescue, they received a call that Arthur Duncan was stranded on the mountain after sliding off the trail leaving him in a dangerous position on a ledge. With the help of AirLink and an Oregon National Guard Blackhawk helicopter, they were able to get Duncan back to the West Village Lodge at Mt. Bachelor. Duncan refused and further medical treatment at that time.