 Sunriver man pleads guilty to killing swan on Thanksgiving Day weekend last year

The 22-year-old Sunriver man charged with shooting the swan named Chuck Thanksgiving Day weekend near Sunriver has pleaded guilty to shooting the swan and will be sentenced later this month in Deschutes County Circuit Court. Jordan Dupuis is expected to be sentenced to 2 days in jail, 2 years’ probation, 80 hours of community service, the loss of his hunting rights for 3 years and forfeiting of his firearm. He must also pay 3 thousand dollars restitution to the Trumpeter Swan Society and a 1 thousand dollar fine to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.