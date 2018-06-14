Roundabout at Highway 126 and Tom McCall Road opens this morning
The 4-million-dollar roundabout at Highway 126 and Tom McCall road will open this morning. Work on the roundabout has been taking place since January of this year. Traffic managers and engineers for the city of Prineville and the Oregon Department of Transportation had been looking for a traffic solution for that intersection since 2013 and the roundabout was the idea that was agreed upon that included a series of public meetings.
