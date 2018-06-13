 Rainbow Family gathering to take place on the Santiam Pass

About 600 members of the Rainbow Family Group will hold a regional gathering off Highway 22 on the Santiam Pass next week. Family members will be traveling through the area now through the 21st. The closest town for them to get gas, groceries and other supplies is the city of Sisters. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, we can expect to see increased traffic in the area along with more hitchhikers and abandoned vehicles. Area merchants may also see an increase in petty thefts and strangers trespassing onto private property. The Rainbows believe in nonviolence and equality for all. In 1997 they held a national event on the Ochoco National Forest and last year had another major gathering in Grant County.