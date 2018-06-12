 Prineville man gets 20 years in prison

A 26-year-old Prineville man was sentenced yesterday to 20 years in prison for stabbing 2 women the night of January 29th and attempting to rape one of them. Anthony Smith was a neighbor to the women in Prineville. He came home after a night of partying and broke into their apartment. He stabbed both women then attempted to rape one of them. The other woman was able to get outside and call 911. Smith pleaded no contest to charges of assault, attempted rape and burglary in the case. He will have to register as a sex offender when he gets out of prison.