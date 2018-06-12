Deschutes County D.A. Hummel dismisses charges in road rage incident
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel dropped all charges yesterday against Jay Barbeau of Redmond surrounding a road rage incident that took place on June 1st. Hummel said Barbeau, who has spent 11 days in jail was punished enough for following a vehicle, getting them to stop then breaking their rear window. It appears that the 2 women involved, Megan Stackhouse and Lucinda Mann have been involved in several other incidents involving automobile accidents and Hummel said, in this case, their version of what happened lacked credibility.
Recent Posts