 Deschutes County D.A. Hummel dismisses charges in road rage incident

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel dropped all charges yesterday against Jay Barbeau of Redmond surrounding a road rage incident that took place on June 1st. Hummel said Barbeau, who has spent 11 days in jail was punished enough for following a vehicle, getting them to stop then breaking their rear window. It appears that the 2 women involved, Megan Stackhouse and Lucinda Mann have been involved in several other incidents involving automobile accidents and Hummel said, in this case, their version of what happened lacked credibility.