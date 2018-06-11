 3 teens remain in hospital after accident on Friday on China Hat Road

3 teens remain at St. Charles in serious or critical condition following an accident Friday on China Hat Road. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, 8 teens were in a vehicle being driven by an unlicensed 16-year-old driver. The driver was speeding and lost control of the vehicle hitting a juniper tree. 2 of the occupants were taken to the hospital by air ambulance the other 6 by ambulance. the driver of the truck was charged with 14 counts including two counts of assault in the 3rd degree. Marijuana impairment may have played a role in the accident.