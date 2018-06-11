 2 memorial services held in C.O. this weekend

2 memorial services were held in Central Oregon over the weekend. On Saturday about 100 people gathered at La Pine High School to honor 94-year-old Bob Shotwell of La Pine, who was a World War 2 Veteran. He received full military honors during the ceremony. Yesterday, 39-year-old Bend Firefighter Rhett Larsen was honored during a memorial service at the Deschutes Fair and Expo Center in Redmond with several hundred people attending. Larsen died just over a week ago when he hit a bear with his motorcycle.