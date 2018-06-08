 Smith-Brown in Jefferson County Jail

29-year-old Gavin Smith-Brown is in Jefferson County Jail after being arrested yesterday morning by Tualatin Police at a McDonalds parking lot off Boones Ferry Road. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Smith-Brown was wanted in connection of the death of his mother Gayla Smith last Sunday at her home in Crooked River Ranch. Smith-Brown was charged with 1st and 2nd degree murder, criminally negligent homicide, manslaughter and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He is being held without bail and will be arraigned today.