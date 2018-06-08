 Shotwell memorial tomorrow in La Pine, Flags will fly at half-staff in his honor

Governor Kate Brown has ordered that all American flags in La Pine be flown at half-staff tomorrow honoring World War 2 Veteran, journalist, teacher, and radio personality Bob Shotwell, who passed away in April. The 94-year-old Shotwell received many honors and accolades over the years, from being nominated for a Pulitzer Prize award for work he did for the Oregonian, to being honored in Deschutes County with Bob Shotwell Day. A memorial service for Bob will be held tomorrow at 4 pm, La Pine High School where Bob will receive full military honors. The service is open to the public.