 Search continues for Gavin Smith-Brown in connection with the death of Gayla Smith from Crooked River Ranch

Authorities continue to search for 29-year-old Gavin Smith-Brown of Crooked River Ranch, in connection with the death of 65-year-old Gayla Smith. Smith was found dead at her home on Sunday. Smith-Brown has ties to the Portland area and to Las Vegas. He may be driving a 2013 Subaru Outback, Oregon license plate 650 HGT. Anyone having knowledge of Smith-Brown’s whereabouts should call the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center.