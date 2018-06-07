Hummel confirms Bryan Penner died in the Deschutes County Jail from suicide, but denied killing Gomez in suicide note
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel has confirmed that 31-year-old Bryan Penner did indeed die of suicide in the Deschutes County Jail March 11th by way of hanging. Penner was being held for violating a restraining order against 26-year-old Sara Gomez, whose body was found out off Highway 20 last month. In the suicide note, Penner denied taking Gomez’s life but Hummel said the evidence proves otherwise.
