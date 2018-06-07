 Bend man arrested for having child pornography

An employee of the Bend-La Pine Schools was put on administrative leave after being arrested for downloading pictures of child pornography on to his home computer. According to Bend City Police, they became aware that someone on the 19 thousand block of Brookside Way was downloading the images. Further investigation identified 50-year-old Jason Jackson as a suspect. A search warrant was served and Jackson’s computer confiscated. He was lodged in the Deschutes County jail on a charge of encouraging child sex abuse and one count of attempting to encourage child sex abuse.