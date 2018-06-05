Redmond man arraigned in road rage incident
A Redmond man was arraigned yesterday in Deschutes County Circuit Court in a road rage incident where he broke the back window of a woman’s car then broke her arm. 49-year-old Jay Barbeau of Redmond was arrested last Friday following the attack that took place in the area of the roundabout at Brookswood and Reed Market. Barbeau was charged with 3 counts of 2nd-degree assault, one count of criminal mischief and one count of reckless driving. His bail was set at 70 thousand dollars. He will be back in court on June 11th.
Recent Posts