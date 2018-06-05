 Redmond man arraigned in road rage incident

A Redmond man was arraigned yesterday in Deschutes County Circuit Court in a road rage incident where he broke the back window of a woman’s car then broke her arm. 49-year-old Jay Barbeau of Redmond was arrested last Friday following the attack that took place in the area of the roundabout at Brookswood and Reed Market. Barbeau was charged with 3 counts of 2nd-degree assault, one count of criminal mischief and one count of reckless driving. His bail was set at 70 thousand dollars. He will be back in court on June 11th.