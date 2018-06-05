 Recount set for June 7th in House District 53 Republican race

There will be a recount of the ballots on Thursday to see who the Republican candidate for Oregon House District 53 will be. 2 votes separate Jack Zika and Ben Schimmoller following the final tally of the votes yesterday by the Deschutes County Clerk’s Office. The recount on the 7th will give the clerk’s office enough time to get the election certified and then to the state so the secretary of states office can do the same, which has to be done by the 14th.