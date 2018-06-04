 Bend firefighter dies after hitting a bear on his motorcycle

A 39-year-old Bend firefighter died Saturday night when he hit a bear while riding his motorcycle. According to the Oregon State Police, Rhett Larsen was eastbound on Highway 26 on the Warm Springs Reservation when a bear ran in front of Larsen. Larsen was thrown from his bike striking an SUV pulling a utility trailer driven by 57-year-old Margaret Sweo of Oregon City. Sweo was flown to the hospital by air ambulance. Larson and the bear were both dead at the scene of the accident.