 La Pine woman cited after child eats THC candy and was taken to the hospital

La Pine woman cited after child eats THC candy and was taken to the hospital

 In Local News
0
0

A 27-year-old La Pine woman was arrested after her 2-year-old ate a piece of candy that was infused with THC. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Katelynn Joy had left the edible on a table in her house and discovered the edible half eaten. She waited sometime before calling 911. Her son developed life-threatening overdose symptoms. The child was taken to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend for treatment. Joy was cited for endangering the welfare of a minor and 2nd-degree child neglect.

Recent Posts
Central Oregon outdoor burning ban in effect on June 1stLocal News
Idaho teen arrested in Sisters on out of state warrantsLocal News