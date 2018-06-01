 La Pine woman cited after child eats THC candy and was taken to the hospital

A 27-year-old La Pine woman was arrested after her 2-year-old ate a piece of candy that was infused with THC. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Katelynn Joy had left the edible on a table in her house and discovered the edible half eaten. She waited sometime before calling 911. Her son developed life-threatening overdose symptoms. The child was taken to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend for treatment. Joy was cited for endangering the welfare of a minor and 2nd-degree child neglect.