Idaho teen arrested in Sisters on out of state warrants

An 18-year-old wanted on warrants out of Idaho was arrested yesterday in Sisters with the help of Redmond K-9 Maverick. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was called to a domestic disturbance at the Five Pines Lodge in Sisters. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Baily Redwing from Post Falls Idaho. The deputy became aware that Redwing had outstanding warrants and as he was being arrested he ran. Officers from several agencies contained the area and K-9 Maverick found Redwing who was taken into custody.

