 Body found east of Bend identified as that of Sara Gomez

In a statement released by Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel, the Oregon State Medical Examiner has determined that the body found east of Bend last Friday was that of Sara Gomez. The 24-year-old Gomez was reported missing on February 20th by her roommate. Several days later police arrested 31-year-old Bryan Penner for violating a restraining order against Gomez. Evidence found in Penner’s apartment indicated he had recent contact with Gomez. He took his own life on March 11th when he hanged himself in the Deschutes County Jail. Hummel said the cause of death and manner of death of Gomez are still under investigation.