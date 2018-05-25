 Central Oregon Cities all have more residents, according to U.S. Census Bureau

Bend continues to be one of the fastest growing communities in the nation. According to the U.S, Census Bureau, as of July 1st of 2017, the City of Bend had 94 thousand 520 residents, an increase of over 4-point 3 percent from 2016. Bend is the 12th fastest growing city in America. For other cities in Central Oregon, Redmond has over 30 thousand residents and Prineville sits at over 10 thousand. Every other city in Central Oregon saw growth as well including La Pine, Madras, Sisters, Culver, and Metolius.