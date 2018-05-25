 Bend woman found safe after a 2 day search

49-year-old Dawn Garcia was found yesterday afternoon after being missing for 2 days. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was found in a garage at a home on Glacier View Drive, not far from her home on Hunnel Road. Garcia was taken to St. Charles in Bend for evaluation. She went missing on Tuesday night, leaving her home without her shoes, wallet or cell phone. Well over a thousand people in that immediate area were notified by Deschutes County 911 using the Deschutes County Alert System to check outbuildings and their property in hopes of finding Garcia.