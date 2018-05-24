 Transient room taxes must go to tourism, not roads according to judge

Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge Beth Bagley ruled in favor of the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association yesterday over the City of Bend saying the city broke state law when it redirected a certain portion of its transient room taxes to fix city roads and not putting money towards tourism. The city argued the percentage of funds that was diverted kept with the spirit of state law but Judge Bagley disagreed. The City Council will now have to decide if they want to appeal the ruling.