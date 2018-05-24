 Search continues for 49 year old Bend woman

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for 49-year-old Dawn Garcia of Bend. Garcia left her home on Hunnel Road at the north end of Bend around 9 pm Tuesday evening. She was barefoot, didn’t have her cellphone, wallet or glasses. She is described as being a white female, five feet two inches tall and 110 pounds. Authorities are asking people in the area of Deschutes Junction at Highway 97 to check their property and outbuildings as there could have been a possible sighting of Garcia last night around 11; 15 pm. Anyone having any knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call 693-6911.