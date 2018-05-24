 Fire to Redmond apartments does half a million dollars damage

A fire yesterday afternoon at the Chaparral Apartments on SW Rimrock Way in Redmond did about 500 thousand dollars damage to 2 apartments with minor injuries to 2 people. According to Redmond Fire, they were called to the apartment complex around 2 pm. When they arrived, residents were evacuating the building with a fire in a 1st-floor apartment spreading to the upper floor. It took 2 dozen firefighters about half an hour to put the fire down. A shelter at Redmond High was put into place for those evacuated. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

