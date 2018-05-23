 Prescribed burns set for south of Bend today near High Desert Museum

A 74-acre prescribed burn will take place today adjacent to the High Desert Museum weather permitting. The burn will be visible from Bend and Highway 97. There will also be 2 other prescribed burns to the south of the museum totaling about 120 acres in size. Starting at 1 this afternoon, staff from the museum will offer interpretive walks in an area where the prescribed burn can be safely seen to discuss the need for these burns and how they help the ecosystem.