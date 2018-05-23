 Bend man rearrested in Jefferson County, taken to St. Charles after harming himself

A 38-year-old Bend man who was arrested over the weekend was once again taken into custody for other crimes he had committed and then harming himself. According to Bend Police Grant Schlicker was released from jail on May 19th for felon in possession of a firearm and violating a restraining order. Officers learned he had committed other crimes and was once again being looked for. One of the calls he made led to the lockout at St. Charles in Bend earlier this week. Schlicker was eventually found yesterday at Skull Hollow Campground in Jefferson County. When officer’s attempted to make contact, he harmed himself. He was taken to St. Charles in Bend by Airlife with life-threatening injuries.