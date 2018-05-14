 Bend man clips power pole, arrested for DUII

A 27-year-old Bend man was arrested yesterday evening when his pickup truck hit a power pole on Boyd Acres Road in NE Bend. According to Bend Police, Nick Fortin was southbound on Boyd Acres Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and hit a power pole. Fortin was arrested for driving under the influence, reckless driving and criminal mischief. He was lodged in the Deschutes County Jail. Traffic was down to 1 lane while Pacific Power replaced the pole.