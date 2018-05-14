 Bend man charged with arson after starting 2 fires

A 38-year-old Bend man was arrested yesterday on arson charges after starting two fires and burning a shed. According to Bend Police, they were called to a home on Lamoine Lane off Boyd Acres Road in NE Bend just before 9 in the morning and put out a fire. Then shortly after 11 am they were called back to the same property and extinguished another fire, that destroyed a shed. After interviewing witnesses, an arson investigation was started and Bobby Yarbrough was arrested. Yarbrough was later taken to St. Charles for evaluation.

