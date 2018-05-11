 2 arrested in stabbing incident in downtown Bend May 5th

After releasing pictures of the men believed to be involved in the stabbing of 29-year-old Antonio Zuniga of Canby in downtown Bend on May 5th, 2 people were arrested and authorities are looking for additional suspects. According to Bend Police, 22-year-old Isaias Gutierrez Parra of Culver and 25-year-old Edgar Ramirez of Madras were both arrested in Prineville. They were lodged in Deschutes County Jail on 3rd-degree assault charges. The investigation is ongoing.