 1 year old child found safe after 6 hour search in China Hat area SE of Bend

A 25-year-old man from Ohio who was living out of his car with his 18-year-old girlfriend was arrested yesterday for leaving their 1-year old son alone in the woods about a mile from where they were camped out in the China Hat area. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, the woman had left the baby in the care of Brandon Blouin of Belpre Ohio and left their car. When she didn’t come back Blouin took their son, Brandon Thomas with him to look for her, setting the child down in the woods. Blouin was believed to be under the influence when he made that choice. Search and Rescue and others helped in the 6- hour search that led to finding the child safe. Blouin was taken into custody on 4 charges including child neglect.