 New photos of those believed to have been involved in a stabbing in Downtown Bend

Bend Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of men who are believed to have been involved in the stabbing of a Canby man in Downtown Bend early in the morning of May 5th. The stabbing took place in front of the Seven Restaurant and Nightclub on Bond Street. The person who was stabbed, 29-year-old Antonio Zuniga was taken to St. Charles in Bend and treated. The surveillance photos show the men, from several different angles and a vehicle of interest. The photos are on the Bend City Police Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/BendPoliceDepartmentOfficial/