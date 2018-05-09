 Low voter turnout so far for May 15th election

Ballots for the May 15th election are coming back to the county clerk’s office’s in Central Oregon at a slower than normal pace. Both Crook County and Deschutes County have seen about 13 percent of the ballots returned, while Jefferson County is at 9 percent. If you haven’t mailed in your ballot by today, they should be taken to your clerk’s office or to one of the many drop sites in Central Oregon. A list of the drops sites came with your voter’s pamphlet. If you have questions, contact your clerk’s office.