37-year-old Derek Starbuck of La Pine pleaded guilty yesterday in Deschutes County Court to a variety of child sex abuse charges involving a family member. Starbuck was arrested in April of last year for allegedly abusing a family member who was between 9 and 10 years old at the time. If the judge accepts the plea deal, he will be sentenced to 25 years in prison. Sentencing is set for May 17th.