 Bend man nearly hits highway worker, taken to St. Charles in Bend and cited for DUII

A 56-year-old Bend man was taken to St. Charles Medical Center yesterday afternoon with serious injuries after failing to stop for sheriff’s deputies and crashing his pickup truck near Deschutes Junction. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Greg Willis was seen driving south on Highway 97 very erratically. As he approached Deschutes Junction, he barely missed an Oregon Department of Transportation employee working on the side of the road, then crashed his vehicle. He was taken to St. Charles in Bend and cited for driving under the influence, driving while suspended and reckless endangerment of a highway worker.