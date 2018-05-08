4 hour parking this summer along Drake Park
This summer there will be limited parking on Riverside Boulevard adjacent to Drake Park. The City of Bend and Bend Metro Parks and Recreation will be working together to limit parking to 4 hours from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend in an effort to allow more people access to the park. Residents and visitors are asked to use alternative modes of transportation when going to the park to include Cascades Transit’s fixed bus routes and the seasonal shuttles that serve the area.
