 Home destroyed in Juniper Canyon fire

A home in Juniper Canyon SE of Prineville was destroyed Saturday by fire. According to Crook County Fire and Rescue, the fire was called in around 2; 30 pm to a home on SE Sharps Road. When firefighters arrived, the home was on fire and had jumped to some nearby trees. They were able to knock the fire down and keep it from spreading. No one was home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross assisted the 2 people who lived in the home along with their 3 pets.