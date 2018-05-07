 Downtown Bend stabbing has police asking for public’s help

Bend Police are asking for the public’s help involving a stabbing in downtown Bend early Saturday morning. According to Bend Police, the incident took place in front of the Seven Restaurant and Nightclub on Bond just after 1 in the morning. 29-year-old Antonio Zuniga of Canby was stabbed several times by 4 Hispanic males with “fade” haircuts. One was wearing a red and black jersey. Zuniga was taken to St. Charles where he was treated for his injuries. Anyone who may have seen the incident or have information on the suspects who remain at large is asked to call 693-6911.