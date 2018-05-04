Overlook at Tumalo Falls closed due to a bad weld
The U.S. Forest Service has closed upper overlook at Tumalo Falls until further notice. A routine inspection of the platform turned up a weld that has been determined to be suspect and in need of repair forest service officials hope to have the platform fixed by the end of the month. Other locations including the lower overlook adjacent to the parking lot and other open vantage point are available to the public until the upper platform is deemed safe.
