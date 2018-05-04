 Chase on Highway 97 leads to arrest of La Pine man

A 66-year-old La Pine man was arrested following a pursuit by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office that led to some damage to sheriff’s vehicles. Deputies got a call from the La Pine Inn about a man who was highly intoxicated and being obnoxious. By the time deputies got there, he had left. Lesley Snyder was later seen in his car driving north on Highway 97. He was driving erratically, in both lanes narrowly missing many vehicles. As he turned back to the south, he struck a deputy’s vehicle and continued on. Spike strips were deployed and a deputy was able to maneuver Snyder’s car to a safe stop. Snyder was lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on 16 counts including driving under the influence.