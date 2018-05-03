 Redmond Budget Committee approves 46 million dollar budget

The budget committee for the City of Redmond met last night and approved a 46-million-dollar budget which now goes to the city council. One of the items on the budget had to do with public safety and the hiring of 5 new police officers. That will include 4 patrol officers and 1 evidence officer. The committee also called for a levy to be placed on a future ballot that would fund another 4 officers. The amount being looked at for the levy would be 64 cents per thousand dollars assessed value.

