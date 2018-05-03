Prescribed burns today South of Bend and East of Sunriver
There will be several prescribed burns South of Bend and East of Sunriver today and tomorrow weather permitting. Fire crews will ignite 140 acres today and about 70 tomorrow. The smoke and fire will be visible from Highway 97 and may impact driving in the area of the Sunriver exits. Electronic reader board signs will be put in place asking drivers to slow down and turn on their lights. There will be no road closures during the burns.
