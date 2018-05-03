 Bend City Council approves UGB implementation plan

The Bend City Council voted to move forward last night with the City’s Urban Growth Boundary implementation plan. The plan looks at the various areas of the city that need to be worked on and what infrastructure is needed to make them available for a variety of needs within the city. The elbow in SE Bend will be the first to be tackled. The core area of Bend is also being looked at once a feasibility study of the area is done which could lead to an urban renewal district being established.