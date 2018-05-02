 Bend City Council looks at plan on implementing UGB goals

The Bend City Council meets this evening. Included on the agenda will be a resolution that would allow the city to move forward providing staff and community direction to achieve the city’s urban growth boundary implementation goals. Among the areas being looked at include the elbow, in the southeast part of the city followed by the northeast edge, the north triangle then the O.B. Riley Road area. The core area of Bend is also being considered once a feasibility study of the area is done which could lead to an urban renewal district being established. The council meets this evening at 7 pm at city hall on Wall.