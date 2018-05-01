 Former Bend man gets 12 and a half years in prison for sexual abuse of a family member

A 45-year-old Gresham pastor who is accused of sexually abusing a family member while living in Bend over a decade ago was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison yesterday. James Worley was found guilty by a jury on March 14th. Worley will also have 10 years of post-prison supervision and must pay his victim 12 thousand dollars for therapy she will receive as a result of the abuse. Worley’s attorney said he is appealing the verdict.