 4 car accident west of Redmond sends Prineville man to the hospital

1 person was sent to St. Charles Medical Center in Redmond following a 4-car accident at the intersection of Highway 126 and SW Helmholtz Way yesterday afternoon. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, 68-year-old Gertraud Morrison of Terrebonne was attempting to cross the highway when she was hit by 52-year-old Jefferey Hewitt of Prineville. The 2 vehicles spun out of control colliding with 2 other cars. Hewitt was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The highway was closed for about an hour and a half during the investigation