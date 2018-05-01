 2 prescribed burns in Central Oregon today

A pair of prescribed burns being planned for today, weather permitting. One of those will take place on the Sisters Ranger District about a half mile west of the Tollgate subdivision. The burn is 95 acres and should be done in a day. The 2nd burn is on the Crescent Ranger District, 13 miles SW of Crescent between Highway 58 and Highway 97. It is just over 140 acres and is expected to continue all week long. Both of the burns will be visible from the highway’s and those living near the burns should close their doors and windows at night due to the smoke.