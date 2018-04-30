 Debris burn catches house on fire in Bend

An illegal debris burn did about 2 thousand dollars’ worth of damage to a home on SE Douglas in Bend Saturday night. According to Bend Fire, the fire was started Saturday as the owner of the home attempted to get rid of debris in the backyard. The pile of debris became too large and the fire came into contact with the side of the house. Those within the City of Bend are reminded that debris burns are not legal at any time during the year. There are a series of Fire Free events giving people a chance to get rid of their yard debris for free that begin this coming weekend. Go to Fire Free dot org for details.